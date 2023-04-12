https://gettr.com/post/p2e4v8l2960
2023.04.11 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #JeremyHerrell #takedowntheccp
2023年4月11日，美国爱国者Jeremy Harrell采访 Ava Chen
Harrell说美国曾经是团结的领导者，但是现在上帝安排了新中国联邦人来启发和激励美国人再次成为爱国者，能成为这个伟大运动的一部分真的太好了。
April 11, 2023, American Patriot Jeremy Harrell interviews Ava Chen.
Harrell said that America used to be a leader in being united, but now God has arranged for the New Federal State of China to inspire and encourage Americans to be a patriot, and it is really great to be part of this great movement.
