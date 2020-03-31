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Antifa Insanity
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139 views • March 31, 2020
⭐Buy your very own Anti-Antifa shirts at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/search?q=Antifa
BACKGROUND: This footage was gathered when Steve Baldassari and his friend (AKA the 'Anonymous Jew') stood for Free Speech and against Antifa at the first ever Boston Free Speech Rally on Saturday, May 13, 2017 (Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/116227942265981). Of course Antifa stood against free speech, pushed fake news, fake labels and false narratives. This was the rally that got it all started!
It #triggered Antifa, Black Lives Matter and the rest of the left so much that they lost their minds showing up like a pack of undomesticated, uncivilized, wild animals storming the city of Boston for The Second Boston Free Speech Rally on Saturday, August 19, 2017 (Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/101232260566245).
The First and Second Boston Free Speech Rallies were hosted by Boston Free Speech (https://www.facebook.com/pg/BostonFreeSpeech).
The third was hosted by Resist Marxism (https://www.facebook.com/pg/RESISTMARXISM). Steven J. Baldassari of American Patriots for God and Country / American Patriots Apparel (https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com) was a speaker at the Third Boston Free Speech Rally (AKA "Rally For The Republic") on Saturday, November 18, 2017 (Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/550756828589101).
You can see Steve's speech here: https://youtu.be/-UN7TalT6iw and here is what happened after the speakers spoke https://youtu.be/ARCTi0XnOys .
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
SHOP: www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com
WEBSITE: www.usamericanpatriots.com (Under Construction)
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*SUPPORT APFGAC:*
Go Fund Me: www.gofundme.com/make-american-patriots-for-god-and-country-grow
PayPal: www.paypal.me/APGC
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#antiantifa, #freespeech, #resistmarxism
BACKGROUND: This footage was gathered when Steve Baldassari and his friend (AKA the 'Anonymous Jew') stood for Free Speech and against Antifa at the first ever Boston Free Speech Rally on Saturday, May 13, 2017 (Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/116227942265981). Of course Antifa stood against free speech, pushed fake news, fake labels and false narratives. This was the rally that got it all started!
It #triggered Antifa, Black Lives Matter and the rest of the left so much that they lost their minds showing up like a pack of undomesticated, uncivilized, wild animals storming the city of Boston for The Second Boston Free Speech Rally on Saturday, August 19, 2017 (Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/101232260566245).
The First and Second Boston Free Speech Rallies were hosted by Boston Free Speech (https://www.facebook.com/pg/BostonFreeSpeech).
The third was hosted by Resist Marxism (https://www.facebook.com/pg/RESISTMARXISM). Steven J. Baldassari of American Patriots for God and Country / American Patriots Apparel (https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com) was a speaker at the Third Boston Free Speech Rally (AKA "Rally For The Republic") on Saturday, November 18, 2017 (Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/550756828589101).
You can see Steve's speech here: https://youtu.be/-UN7TalT6iw and here is what happened after the speakers spoke https://youtu.be/ARCTi0XnOys .
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
SHOP: www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com
WEBSITE: www.usamericanpatriots.com (Under Construction)
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
*SUPPORT APFGAC:*
Go Fund Me: www.gofundme.com/make-american-patriots-for-god-and-country-grow
PayPal: www.paypal.me/APGC
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Instagram: www.instagram.com/American_Patriots_God_Country
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatriotsGod or @PatriotsGod
Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channel/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
YouTube: www.youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
#antiantifa, #freespeech, #resistmarxism
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