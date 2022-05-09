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Seeking help of the god's of Ekron and the priests of Baalezbub
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32 views • May 09, 2022
Why is it that men are so unwilling to trust Him who created man, who can, by a touch, a word, a look, heal all manner of disease? Who is more worthy of our confidence than the One who made so great a sacrifice for our redemption? If the professed followers of Christ would, with purity of heart, exercise as much faith in the promises of God as they repose in Satanic agencies, they would realize in soul and body the life-giving power of the Holy Spirit. Christ condescended to take our nature, that he might reach to the very depths of human woe and degradation, to elevate and ennoble our race. With such evidence of his incomparable love, how can any turn from the God of light, the God of power, and give heed to Satan, the author of all our woes? {RH June 27, 1882, par. 18}
God has granted to this people great light, yet we are not placed beyond the reach of temptation. Who among us are seeking help from the gods of Ekron? Look on this picture—not drawn from imagination. In how many, even among Seventh-day Adventists, may its leading characteristics be seen?
Video Content:
0:00 Special item | "It is Well"
6:23 Welcome
8:58 Prayer
9:36 Story of Ahaziah
13:45 Idolatry of Science and Education
15:36 God health Plan
19:56 Our duty to keep ourselves from disease
20:58 The Church empowered to heal all diseases
22:45 All disease is caused by transgression
25:14 It is a sin to be sick
27:27 Why were we given the health message?
30:13 True faith is not presumption
32:12 Spirituality is not a detriment to health
33:23 We have a part to act in our health
36:42 Healing is found in nature not drugs
38:29 History of Ellen White and contagious disease
45:43 SDA's have a distinct message
47:33 Man's method of treating disease
49:49 Flaws in medical science
51:14 Biggest fraud in history
52:00 Drugs a leading cause of death
52:45 Habitual criminal activity
54:14 Seeking infidel physicians
55:05 Idolatry of drugs and human wisdom
56:40 No safety in trusting worldly doctors
59:15 SDA's going to the god's of Ekron
1:01:25 Doctors alone know how to treat illness is a false teaching
1:03:28 Adventists reject the health message prevents all disease
1:05:15 The church would be mighty and a terror to her enemies
1:05:30 Sorceries
God has granted to this people great light, yet we are not placed beyond the reach of temptation. Who among us are seeking help from the gods of Ekron? Look on this picture—not drawn from imagination. In how many, even among Seventh-day Adventists, may its leading characteristics be seen?
Video Content:
0:00 Special item | "It is Well"
6:23 Welcome
8:58 Prayer
9:36 Story of Ahaziah
13:45 Idolatry of Science and Education
15:36 God health Plan
19:56 Our duty to keep ourselves from disease
20:58 The Church empowered to heal all diseases
22:45 All disease is caused by transgression
25:14 It is a sin to be sick
27:27 Why were we given the health message?
30:13 True faith is not presumption
32:12 Spirituality is not a detriment to health
33:23 We have a part to act in our health
36:42 Healing is found in nature not drugs
38:29 History of Ellen White and contagious disease
45:43 SDA's have a distinct message
47:33 Man's method of treating disease
49:49 Flaws in medical science
51:14 Biggest fraud in history
52:00 Drugs a leading cause of death
52:45 Habitual criminal activity
54:14 Seeking infidel physicians
55:05 Idolatry of drugs and human wisdom
56:40 No safety in trusting worldly doctors
59:15 SDA's going to the god's of Ekron
1:01:25 Doctors alone know how to treat illness is a false teaching
1:03:28 Adventists reject the health message prevents all disease
1:05:15 The church would be mighty and a terror to her enemies
1:05:30 Sorceries
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