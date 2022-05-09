Seeking help of the god's of Ekron and the priests of Baalezbub

Why is it that men are so unwilling to trust Him who created man, who can, by a touch, a word, a look, heal all manner of disease? Who is more worthy of our confidence than the One who made so great a sacrifice for our redemption? If the professed followers of Christ would, with purity of heart, exercise as much faith in the promises of God as they repose in Satanic agencies, they would realize in soul and body the life-giving power of the Holy Spirit. Christ condescended to take our nature, that he might reach to the very depths of human woe and degradation, to elevate and ennoble our race. With such evidence of his incomparable love, how can any turn from the God of light, the God of power, and give heed to Satan, the author of all our woes? {RH June 27, 1882, par. 18}

God has granted to this people great light, yet we are not placed beyond the reach of temptation. Who among us are seeking help from the gods of Ekron? Look on this picture—not drawn from imagination. In how many, even among Seventh-day Adventists, may its leading characteristics be seen?



Video Content:

0:00 Special item | "It is Well"

6:23 Welcome

8:58 Prayer

9:36 Story of Ahaziah

13:45 Idolatry of Science and Education

15:36 God health Plan

19:56 Our duty to keep ourselves from disease

20:58 The Church empowered to heal all diseases

22:45 All disease is caused by transgression

25:14 It is a sin to be sick

27:27 Why were we given the health message?

30:13 True faith is not presumption

32:12 Spirituality is not a detriment to health

33:23 We have a part to act in our health

36:42 Healing is found in nature not drugs

38:29 History of Ellen White and contagious disease

45:43 SDA's have a distinct message

47:33 Man's method of treating disease

49:49 Flaws in medical science

51:14 Biggest fraud in history

52:00 Drugs a leading cause of death

52:45 Habitual criminal activity

54:14 Seeking infidel physicians

55:05 Idolatry of drugs and human wisdom

56:40 No safety in trusting worldly doctors

59:15 SDA's going to the god's of Ekron

1:01:25 Doctors alone know how to treat illness is a false teaching

1:03:28 Adventists reject the health message prevents all disease

1:05:15 The church would be mighty and a terror to her enemies

1:05:30 Sorceries