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Dave & Ed on vaccines and censorship
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20 views • July 15, 2021
July 13, 2021 - first part of Red Pill Politics show on FWG Broadcasting Network, covering the censorship of vaccine information and the personal stress these crimes against humanity are causing, and the resolve resulting.
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