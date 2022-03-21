BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TRUTH BOMB! John Brennan Is At The Center Of Russia Collusion, Spygate & Hunter Biden “Russian Disinformation” Media Campaign
SBN News Clips
SBN News Clips
223 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
108 views • March 21, 2022
SOURCE LINKS:
Meltdown: Brian Stelter Imploding over 'Disinformation' Hunter Biden Email Claims
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/18/exclusive-meltdown-cnn-brian-stelter-refuses-walk-back-false-claims-hunter-biden-laptop-emails-russian-disinformation/

March 2016: Brennan, Spygate, and the three threads - Liberty Unyielding
https://libertyunyielding.com/2020/02/27/march-2016-brennan-spygate-and-the-three-threads/

Treasonous John Brennan Bombshell: He Was Chief Of CIA Station In Saudi Arabia At Time 9-11 Hijackers Had Visas Approved - Freedom Outpost
https://investortimes.com/freedomoutpost/treasonous-john-brennan-bombshell-he-was-chief-of-cia-station-in-saudi-arabia-at-time-9-11-hijackers-had-visas-approved/

ABC NEWS - State Dept. Lapses Aided 9/11 Hijackers
https://abcnews.go.com/WNT/story?id=130051&;page=1

CIA Director Brennan Made Secret Trip to Moscow - The Moscow Times
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2016/03/28/cia-director-brennan-made-secret-trip-to-moscow-a52284
Reuters: CIA boss Brennan visited Moscow in early March: Interfax
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-usa-cia-idUSKCN0WU0S5

BRENNAN TESTIMONY MAY 2017 - Marker @9:06-14:45
https://youtu.be/fdJ3OZS928Q

🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
Keywords
pete santillifake newsfbirussiarussia collusionciajohn brennanspygatedurhamukraineoperation mockingbirdthe pete santilli showhunter biden laptopmainstream media collusion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

Cassie B.
U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

Willow Tohi
Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Iva Greene
Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Belle Carter
Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy