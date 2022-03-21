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TRUTH BOMB! John Brennan Is At The Center Of Russia Collusion, Spygate & Hunter Biden “Russian Disinformation” Media Campaign
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108 views • March 21, 2022
SOURCE LINKS:
Meltdown: Brian Stelter Imploding over 'Disinformation' Hunter Biden Email Claims
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/18/exclusive-meltdown-cnn-brian-stelter-refuses-walk-back-false-claims-hunter-biden-laptop-emails-russian-disinformation/
March 2016: Brennan, Spygate, and the three threads - Liberty Unyielding
https://libertyunyielding.com/2020/02/27/march-2016-brennan-spygate-and-the-three-threads/
Treasonous John Brennan Bombshell: He Was Chief Of CIA Station In Saudi Arabia At Time 9-11 Hijackers Had Visas Approved - Freedom Outpost
https://investortimes.com/freedomoutpost/treasonous-john-brennan-bombshell-he-was-chief-of-cia-station-in-saudi-arabia-at-time-9-11-hijackers-had-visas-approved/
ABC NEWS - State Dept. Lapses Aided 9/11 Hijackers
https://abcnews.go.com/WNT/story?id=130051&;page=1
CIA Director Brennan Made Secret Trip to Moscow - The Moscow Times
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2016/03/28/cia-director-brennan-made-secret-trip-to-moscow-a52284
Reuters: CIA boss Brennan visited Moscow in early March: Interfax
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-usa-cia-idUSKCN0WU0S5
BRENNAN TESTIMONY MAY 2017 - Marker @9:06-14:45
https://youtu.be/fdJ3OZS928Q
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Meltdown: Brian Stelter Imploding over 'Disinformation' Hunter Biden Email Claims
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/18/exclusive-meltdown-cnn-brian-stelter-refuses-walk-back-false-claims-hunter-biden-laptop-emails-russian-disinformation/
March 2016: Brennan, Spygate, and the three threads - Liberty Unyielding
https://libertyunyielding.com/2020/02/27/march-2016-brennan-spygate-and-the-three-threads/
Treasonous John Brennan Bombshell: He Was Chief Of CIA Station In Saudi Arabia At Time 9-11 Hijackers Had Visas Approved - Freedom Outpost
https://investortimes.com/freedomoutpost/treasonous-john-brennan-bombshell-he-was-chief-of-cia-station-in-saudi-arabia-at-time-9-11-hijackers-had-visas-approved/
ABC NEWS - State Dept. Lapses Aided 9/11 Hijackers
https://abcnews.go.com/WNT/story?id=130051&;page=1
CIA Director Brennan Made Secret Trip to Moscow - The Moscow Times
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2016/03/28/cia-director-brennan-made-secret-trip-to-moscow-a52284
Reuters: CIA boss Brennan visited Moscow in early March: Interfax
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-usa-cia-idUSKCN0WU0S5
BRENNAN TESTIMONY MAY 2017 - Marker @9:06-14:45
https://youtu.be/fdJ3OZS928Q
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
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