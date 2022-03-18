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Cannabis Investing Interview
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0 view • March 18, 2022
Dr. David M. Cunic is an entrepreneur who specializes in Investor Relations Advisory services and has raised capital, expanded several companies, and employed over 300+ people.
Dr David was one of the first 500 PubCos, started 13 companies and sold 7.His efforts in business operations and human resources won him the prestigious Alfred Sloan Award for Workplace Programs and Flexibility.
U.C.S. stands for Use Cannabis Safely, whether it's using cannabis in everyday life, such as CBD vitamins and oil, to implementing a cannabis vertical to your business.
Episode 910 The #TalkingHedge interviews Dr David Cunic of UCS Advisors with Pro Cannabis Media…
https://youtu.be/QTTqRvc1rt4
Dr David was one of the first 500 PubCos, started 13 companies and sold 7.His efforts in business operations and human resources won him the prestigious Alfred Sloan Award for Workplace Programs and Flexibility.
U.C.S. stands for Use Cannabis Safely, whether it's using cannabis in everyday life, such as CBD vitamins and oil, to implementing a cannabis vertical to your business.
Episode 910 The #TalkingHedge interviews Dr David Cunic of UCS Advisors with Pro Cannabis Media…
https://youtu.be/QTTqRvc1rt4
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