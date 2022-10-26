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10-26-22 Money Saving Tip #1
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86 views • October 26, 2022
10-26-22 Making Saving Tip #1 to get through these bad inflation times...
Additional places to purchase needed items such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, first aid products and so much more...much cheaper.
https://gab.com/Homeless_To_Independence_Inc/posts/109234955121466391
Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!
Please note: Pictures of Health and Beauty Store in Quakertown Farmers Market were taken with permission of the store's owner Mike.
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