HAPPY National Air Quality Awareness Week 2026 (5.4 to 5.8) & Clean Air Month!

Video by the "General" of the U.S. CLEAN AIR Force, Founder/CEO of https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com, & Founder/Exec. Dir. of Tesla Electric Institute (see: https://tinyurl.com/TEIgoals), Danny "Drawdown, NOW!" Tseng, wishing anyone who breathes a happy Air Quality Awareness Week & Clean Air Month!

To be able to afford to pay all-cash for your energy upgrade &/or self-reliance items by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

& schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975





To freshen-up your air by generating negative-ions (aka "Vitamins of the Air") w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat Health Canada & USA FDA-registered medical device, visit













https://Bio-mats.com/danny





OR





https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng













View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:





https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat





OR





https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway





To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch





https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid





OR





https://youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid













To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:





https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation





or print-out & mail in





https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey













To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:













https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid













https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid





https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada













For our business opportunity overview video, watch













https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo













& visit













https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry





To have better indoor quality w/ the world's FIRST USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered line of safe, non-toxic disinfectants & sanitizers, view COVID-19 test results, the HypoChlorous Co.'s pool flyer, & MORE, visit





https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer





$AVE 10% by applying code:













HOWTODIEOFNOTHING





at https://bit.ly/TryHypo





OR





TryHypo.com





View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:













https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo













https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome













tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry













For a free quote for their pool &/or spa/jacuzzi product, leave a VM w/ your full contact info. & the approx. # of gallons at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, &/or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 and also your email if you'd like to be invited to become a free HypoChlorous Co. affiliate on my TEAM.













For healthier lighting options & learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of













https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology













https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores













https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore













https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore













Learn how to protect your lungs @





https://tinyurl.com/ChemtrailProtection













Learn about indoor air quality @:





https://Linktr.ee/IAQforDummies













$AVE up to ~20% on your energy bill$, have greater comfort, better indoor air quality, be more "green," & have more peace & quiet w/ high-quality spray foam insulation or blown-in fiberglass insulation as described at:













https://tinyurl.com/insulation4Dummiess