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HAPPY National Air Quality Awareness Week 2026 (5.4 to 5.8) & Clean Air Month!
Off Grid Living with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
Off Grid Living with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
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Video by the "General" of the U.S. CLEAN AIR Force, Founder/CEO of https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com, & Founder/Exec. Dir. of Tesla Electric Institute (see: https://tinyurl.com/TEIgoals), Danny "Drawdown, NOW!" Tseng, wishing anyone who breathes a happy Air Quality Awareness Week & Clean Air Month!

To be able to afford to pay all-cash for your energy upgrade &/or self-reliance items by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

& schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


To freshen-up your air by generating negative-ions (aka "Vitamins of the Air") w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat Health Canada & USA FDA-registered medical device, visit




https://Bio-mats.com/danny


OR


https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng




View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:


https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat


OR


https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch


https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid


OR


https://youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid




To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:


https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


or print-out & mail in


https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey




To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:




https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid




https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid


https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada




For our business opportunity overview video, watch




https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo




& visit




https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry


To have better indoor quality w/ the world's FIRST USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered line of safe, non-toxic disinfectants & sanitizers, view COVID-19 test results, the HypoChlorous Co.'s pool flyer, & MORE, visit


https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer


$AVE 10% by applying code:




HOWTODIEOFNOTHING


at https://bit.ly/TryHypo


OR


TryHypo.com


View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:




https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo




https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome




tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry




For a free quote for their pool &/or spa/jacuzzi product, leave a VM w/ your full contact info. & the approx. # of gallons at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, &/or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 and also your email if you'd like to be invited to become a free HypoChlorous Co. affiliate on my TEAM.




For healthier lighting options & learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of




https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology




https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores




https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore




https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore




Learn how to protect your lungs @


https://tinyurl.com/ChemtrailProtection




Learn about indoor air quality @:


https://Linktr.ee/IAQforDummies




$AVE up to ~20% on your energy bill$, have greater comfort, better indoor air quality, be more "green," & have more peace & quiet w/ high-quality spray foam insulation or blown-in fiberglass insulation as described at:




https://tinyurl.com/insulation4Dummiess

Keywords
climate changeteslaindoor air qualitypassive housecitizens climate lobbygreen buildingsair pollution solutions
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