False Flags, Gun Grabbers, Harding-Kerrigan, Religion vs. Money
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
322 views • 2 months ago

2025-02-02 Tim, Lynn, Bill, Johnny, False Flags

 

Topic list:
* Are false flags black magic pharmakia?
* “Murders of CBS affiliate nobodys Alison Parker and Adam Ward” in Roanoke, Virginia.
* From the “moon landing” to the Vietnam War.
* Harrison Hanks is available for your crisis acting needs!
* Gun grabbing pay-off: the “COVID” concentration camp in Howard Springs, Australia.
* Generational far-Left politicians, gun-grabbers all: from the Dodds to the Trudeaus to the Cuomos.
* Ashley Banfield-Nancy Grace split-screen “connected across far distances”.
* Wag-the-dog “war reporting”.
* Recycling the talking heads of “accepted, mainstream media”: from Chris Cuomo to Piers Morgan (what do they have in common?).
* Listing famous “DeMolay boys”.
* Picked Opposition verses Controlled Opposition: when Jews are allowed to speak Truth and why.
* Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan forced back in the “news” after several decades: why?
* The agenda of Hollywood: protect the status quo.
* Charlie Manson: the Catholic connection.
* Johnny and Lynn debate the importance of religion amongst key players.
* Trudeau son of Trudeau and the “Quiet Revolution”.
* Joe Biden is a black Freemason after just stepping down.

_____________________

As seen on Fake-O-Tube!
https://fakeotube.com

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

Keywords
gunsfalse flagsjesuits
