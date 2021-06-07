PASTOR JESSE LEE PETERSON: "WE SHOULD BE CELEBRATING WHITE HISTORY MONTH INSTEAD OF PRIDE MONTH"

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"You know, I started the white history month in July. This is our fourth year coming up where we’re celebrating white history. And what I’ve noticed that in America, a country that was founded by white people and created by white people, one of the greatest country on this side of heaven. And so white people — invited all these other — allowed all this other stuff to happen but you can celebrate everything but white history. We must remember white history, because if it wasn’t for that, there would be no America."
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