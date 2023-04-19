Reading Sumerian tablet 19377BM. Cuneiform script is pictographic. Creation and Destruction of Humans.
The Anunnaki wanted a self-replicating, sentient slave race.
Too much Ego in the mix, so destruction was assured, yet we are still here and we don't have to do it to ourselves once again...do we?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.