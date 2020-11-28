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Psycho Attacks Cop with Knife, Gets Shot Dead, BLM Riots of Peace Ensue (Lancaster, PA)
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37 views • November 28, 2020
Ricardo Munoz Attacked a police officer with a knife, chasing after him. The policeman turns to flee, Then pulled out his gun, and shot the crazed criminal dead.
Lancaster police immediately release the body cam footage, but naturally BLM antifa rioters went ahead and destroyed property, committed arson, and made life unlivable for all.
The people that are responsible for these actions are the continued race hucksters, like Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and the diversity training which instills the idea that the cops murder citizens indiscriminately, especially if they are black or brown.
Despite this being a clean shooting situation, This fact is not recognized, because the only thing that the left wants to do is tear down American society.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Lancaster police immediately release the body cam footage, but naturally BLM antifa rioters went ahead and destroyed property, committed arson, and made life unlivable for all.
The people that are responsible for these actions are the continued race hucksters, like Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and the diversity training which instills the idea that the cops murder citizens indiscriminately, especially if they are black or brown.
Despite this being a clean shooting situation, This fact is not recognized, because the only thing that the left wants to do is tear down American society.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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