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PIZZAGATE (Part 2) The Deep State War 5 - by MrTruthBomb (A Psyop?) [01.11.2021]
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84 views • November 02, 2021
Remember, the best LIE contain a lot of truth...
Apparently Pizzagate's headquarters is 725 5th Ave, New York, NY = Trump Tower (725 Fifth Avenue)
Why does MrTruthBomb don't tell this?
If a picture is worth a thousand words how many words are these two pictures worth?
Documents in the second Jane Doe v. Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey E. Epstein
http://thememoryhole2.org/blog/doe-v-trump
https://www.reddit.com/r/PoliticalHumor/comments/cfgmj9/apparently_pizzagates_headquarters_is_725_5th_ave/
https://i.imgur.com/E0zLjXV.png
"Yeah, funny how all those Pizzagate idiots aren’t foaming at the mouth to connect THESE dots. Almost like their hatred for pedophiles stops at the party line."
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=725+5th+Ave%2C+New+York%2C+NY&;t=h_&ia=web
--
You think you are smart? Satan is smarter! The New World Order! MUST WATCH!
The New World Order 666 - Look to the end who leads this world! God help us all!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TemKOpBT7x5d/
--
MrTruthBomb: 'In this video we will look at information the mainstream media did not show the public in the ‘Pizzagate’ case.'
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7YHWvzrwzV2f/
Eye Drop Media: https://www.eyedropmedia.com
Ben Swann: https://twitter.com/BenSwann_?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Martin Geddes: https://www.martingeddes.com
Mouthy Buddha: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wnuZEpMvRZs6/
Memory Hold: bitchute.com/channel/2VDYfVPMsxHu/
Titus Frost : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2Zo51w9MJ8db/
MrTruthBomb
22732 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7wfRT2P8iGhU/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
Apparently Pizzagate's headquarters is 725 5th Ave, New York, NY = Trump Tower (725 Fifth Avenue)
Why does MrTruthBomb don't tell this?
If a picture is worth a thousand words how many words are these two pictures worth?
Documents in the second Jane Doe v. Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey E. Epstein
http://thememoryhole2.org/blog/doe-v-trump
https://www.reddit.com/r/PoliticalHumor/comments/cfgmj9/apparently_pizzagates_headquarters_is_725_5th_ave/
https://i.imgur.com/E0zLjXV.png
"Yeah, funny how all those Pizzagate idiots aren’t foaming at the mouth to connect THESE dots. Almost like their hatred for pedophiles stops at the party line."
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=725+5th+Ave%2C+New+York%2C+NY&;t=h_&ia=web
--
You think you are smart? Satan is smarter! The New World Order! MUST WATCH!
The New World Order 666 - Look to the end who leads this world! God help us all!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TemKOpBT7x5d/
--
MrTruthBomb: 'In this video we will look at information the mainstream media did not show the public in the ‘Pizzagate’ case.'
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7YHWvzrwzV2f/
Eye Drop Media: https://www.eyedropmedia.com
Ben Swann: https://twitter.com/BenSwann_?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Martin Geddes: https://www.martingeddes.com
Mouthy Buddha: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wnuZEpMvRZs6/
Memory Hold: bitchute.com/channel/2VDYfVPMsxHu/
Titus Frost : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2Zo51w9MJ8db/
MrTruthBomb
22732 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7wfRT2P8iGhU/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
Keywords
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