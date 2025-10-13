BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Columbus Day 2025: What’s Open, Closed & The Growing Indigenous Peoples’ Day
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
59 views • 1 day ago

Columbus Day 2025: What’s Open, Closed & The Growing Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Columbus Day 2025 falls on October 13 with stock markets open, USPS closed, and many government offices offline. Indigenous Peoples’ Day continues to gain recognition, reflecting evolving holiday traditions. Learn what this means for your plans and celebrations.

#ColumbusDay #IndigenousPeoplesDay #FederalHoliday #USPSClosed #StockMarketOpen #CulturalShift #USAHolidays #PublicHoliday #HolidayClosures

stock marketschools closedbond marketindigenous peoples daycultural shiftpublic holidayfederal holidaycolumbus day 2025usps closuregovernment offices
