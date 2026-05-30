MAGA vultures feasting off the carcass of the post-Maduro Venezuelan petrostate - Max Blumenthal - The Grayzone, on Judging Freedom, clip

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Trump’s Venezuela loot machine exposed — Blumenthal
The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal says Trump’s Venezuela operation has become a MAGA feeding frenzy over oil, debt and post-Maduro spoils.
At the center of it: Mauricio Claver-Carone — the regime-change zealot behind Trump’s hardline Latin America policies, now reportedly acting as the unofficial “gatekeeper” to Caracas.
💬 “If you want to play ball down here, you have to go through me,” Blumenthal said, describing Claver-Carone’s role.
He says Claver-Carone helped unleash sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela, pushed the failed Guaido coup, and now operates alongside Jessica Bedoya — his romantic partner and former CIA/NSC figure — while MAGA-linked vultures circle Caracas.
💬 “You have these MAGA vultures feasting off the carcass of the post-Maduro Venezuelan petrostate,” Blumenthal warned.
Trump Jr. is reportedly hunting opportunities for his 1789 Capital fund, while a Peter Thiel-backed startup has struck a deal tied to reconnecting Venezuela to the global financial system.
Meanwhile, scandal-stained oil traders Vitol and Trafigura are involved in exporting Venezuelan oil — after Trump gutted the DOJ unit meant to police foreign corruption.
👑 Trump even boasted that Venezuelan oil money helped fund his Iran war.
💬 “It’s all a slush fund for his personal international rampage,” Blumenthal stressed.