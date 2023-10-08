Create New Account
Armenian Ethnic Cleansing In Artsakh Activist & Humanitarian Mika Badalyan Explain What Happened
Patrick Lancaster


Oct 6, 2023


Please support his work. "Who wants to support, write to @mbadalyan (on telegram)


To support: Tinkoff bank

2200700889649264" https://t.me/mikayelbad


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3nc5ba-armenian-ethnic-cleansing-in-artsakh-activist-and-humanitarian-mika-badalya.html

genocidehumanitarianactivistethnic cleansingarmenianarmeniaartsakhpatrick lancastermika badalyan

