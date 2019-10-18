Ep. 46 - The Truth About Roe v. Wade - Sick and Twisted

I think it is safe to say that the Roe v. Wade opinion is the most controversial Supreme Court opinion of the last 50 years. If not, the consequences of it certainly are with over 50 million abortions being performed. But what is the truth about the opinion? How many people have actually taken the time to read it?



Upon reading the opinion, I was struck by the intellectual dishonesty of the majority opinion and the lack of true constitutional analysis. I was also alarmed at the callous manner in which the life in the womb was characterized and the list of so-called valid reasons for ending an innocent life.



In this episode, I introduce or reintroduce you to the Roe case and walk you through Justice Harry Blackmun's majority opinion. At times it is sick and twisted but, in the end, the court surprisingly leaves the door wide open for state regulation of abortion.



Besides leading to the death of tens of millions of innocent lives, this opinion demonstrates just how far activist judges will go in pursuit of their policy preferences. I demonstrate this by dismantling their three primary citations - the right to privacy, the Ninth and the Fourteenth Amendment.