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BREAKING: Biden Signs Executive Order For High Urgency Development Of Digital Banking System!!!
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464 views • May 25, 2022
BREAKING: Biden Signs Executive Order For High Urgency Development Of Digital Banking System!!! 16,024 views - March 9, 2022. To make funding available for Crypto Currency. He assigned it into order to research and development. The US is behind other countries which already use the the system. It shows how close we are to the tribulation. Mirror
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