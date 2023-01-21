PMCs "Wagner" will send corpses of the AFU from Soledar on 20 trucks to Ukraine
One of the commanders of the "musicians" Lotos said that the shipment is in agreement with the Ukrainian side. It is planned to transport 4-5 batches of bodies on 20 trucks, FAN reports.
In the fierce battles for Soledar, the AFU suffered heavy losses, the city is literally littered with corpses. Even to the dead opponents, the Wagners show a human attitude. The founder of the PMCS, Yevgeny Prigozhin, noted the need to send the bodies home with dignity.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.