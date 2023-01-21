Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PMCs "Wagner" will send Corpses of the AFU from Soledar on 20 Trucks to Ukraine
326 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago |

PMCs "Wagner" will send corpses of the AFU from Soledar on 20 trucks to Ukraine

One of the commanders of the "musicians" Lotos said that the shipment is in agreement with the Ukrainian side. It is planned to transport 4-5 batches of bodies on 20 trucks, FAN reports.

In the fierce battles for Soledar, the AFU suffered heavy losses, the city is literally littered with corpses. Even to the dead opponents, the Wagners show a human attitude. The founder of the PMCS, Yevgeny Prigozhin, noted the need to send the bodies home with dignity.


Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket