PMCs "Wagner" will send corpses of the AFU from Soledar on 20 trucks to Ukraine

One of the commanders of the "musicians" Lotos said that the shipment is in agreement with the Ukrainian side. It is planned to transport 4-5 batches of bodies on 20 trucks, FAN reports.

In the fierce battles for Soledar, the AFU suffered heavy losses, the city is literally littered with corpses. Even to the dead opponents, the Wagners show a human attitude. The founder of the PMCS, Yevgeny Prigozhin, noted the need to send the bodies home with dignity.



