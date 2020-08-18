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YES YOU DID KAMALA! YOU LOCKED BLACK FOLKS UP!
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37 views • August 18, 2020
This preacher goes all out on hardcore truth the democrat party doesn't want you to hear or know about!!! They are the real racists!!!
He is right!! We need STRONG MALE AND FEMALE PRESENCE IN THIS COUNTRY AND WORLD!!! God Bless him!!!
Thank you Mr. Preacher!
He is right!! We need STRONG MALE AND FEMALE PRESENCE IN THIS COUNTRY AND WORLD!!! God Bless him!!!
Thank you Mr. Preacher!
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