Dr. Naomi Wolf Joins Ob-Gyn Dr. James Thorp to Discuss the Dangers of the COVID Vaccine to Pregnant Women-Part 5

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https://gnews.org/articles/492143
Summary：Pfizer claimed that the injection was safe for pregnant women based on a study of 44 French rats. The mom rats weren’t allowed to give birth to the babies, so the scientists didn’t check the living baby rats. Moderna’s reproductive toxicology study shows that they completely lied. There were marked skeletal dysplasia in those ribs at those animal studies and the same thing happened in humans. lungs don’t grow and it’s a lethal disease. James Thorp said, “they should be charged with genocide!”