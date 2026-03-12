Concrete Blonde Johnette Napolitano Live Stage Show In Character Of Frida Kahlo

This performance is of a song named Bloodletting. The song is about the vampire empires that source out their slaves to make them like shadows in the world. Ghosts in the machines. The album was put out years ago related to the Anne Rice series of books that were then applied in the film industry to a vampire series of films & eventually a vampire series. For me, this song is about what it was like to be a slave. A ghost in the system. Stage slavery is being exposed one song at a time. Learn about that. Thanks! Heidi Rose 111





Much of Concrete Blonde was underground. Some was put into MTV format, studio finishes were done. A lot of the live stuff is bootleg. Here is one video list to enter into witnessing some of what took place https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AhAd5jYcBcw&list=PL2ZfgGMzhND-LCpeIqLL1kBguMcmL3XFg