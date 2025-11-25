🔥 KEY IMPORTANT POINTS FROM THE VIDEO 🔥 1. Post-2020 Influencers Came Out of Nowhere Massive wave of brand-new influencers after 2020 No history, no background, no established presence Allowed to say things real creators get banned for Their growth was artificial, not organic 2. USAID Was Secretly Funding Influencers US government agency USAID was paying influencers across the Commonwealth DOJ tried to block Musk’s deposition related to USAID cuts USAID is NOT “foreign development” — it’s a soft-power propaganda tool It funds media, messaging, and “stability” programs It bankrolls content creators to push narratives 3. Mike Was Invited to Join the Program You received direct emails offering: Per-episode payouts Sponsorship Narrative scripts “Joe Rogan of Canada” status You refused, choosing integrity over money You even showed these emails to your audience 4. When the USAID Money Got Cut — Influencers Started Dying Off Influencers complaining: “Losing subs” “Views dropping” “YouTube is deleting me” Reality: their funding ended, not their audiences Real creators like you were always shadow-banned 5. The Numbers Are MASSIVE — This Was Organized Influencers paid by USAID: Canada: 7,001 Australia: 3,122 New Zealand: 2,144 United Kingdom: 8,211 Nearly 20,000 paid influencers pushing coordinated narratives. 6. USAID Also Influenced Domestic Politics USAID-funded influencers pushed Pierre Poilievre They also pushed anti-Trudeau messaging Purpose: create division while all political parties serve the same agenda Manufactured opposition = manufactured consent 7. Bono’s Role: USAID Defender Bono publicly threatened Trump: “Bring back USAID or there will be trouble.” Because the influencer ecosystem depended on that money 8. USAID = Controlled Information Distribution USAID was a global narrative-shaping machine Explains why fake influencers went viral Explains why real voices (like yours) were silenced Explains the uniform messaging across the Commonwealth 9. You Stayed Independent Never took their money Never sold out Never pushed narratives for cash 15 years of organic growth, zero corporate influence 10. Message to the Audience You’ve been transparent since day one You’ve never lied to your viewers You do this because you care — not because you’re paid The truth matters, and people need to hear it from someone who isn’t bought