We are built to move, why exercise is so important part 2

We are built to move, our lymphatic system is proof. It is responsible for moving lymph fluid around our body, this is made up of vitamins, minerals, proteins, white cells, and it is also the sewer system, it carries away germs, and waste from cells. We always think and feel better when we are moving, because this fluid is reaching our vital organs, including our brain. It is also responsible for delivering the proteins we need for bone health.

