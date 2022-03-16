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The Liberty Belles Discuss "Taking It To The Boards" with Guest Adam Heikkila
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It can seem overwhelming to take on school boards and your local government. But, it can and is being done. On this episode of The Liberty Belles, Lynne and Suzanne welcome guest Adam Heikkila, who is “taking it to the boards”. Join them as Adam gives insight into his philosophy, background, and his experience.
See all The Liberty Belles shows on Rumble, BitChute, and UgeTube. Due to BitChute not allowing the larger files produced, The Liberty Belles can now be found on Brighteon. Check out Lynne Taylor at commoncorediva.com as well as on Sons of Liberty Radio every Wednesday at 6 AM with Tim Brown on “Rotten to the Core Wednesdays”. Suzanne Hamner can be found at Sons of Liberty Media and Brighteon at “Hamner It Out”.
If you have questions, comments, or have a topic you would like The Liberty Belles to investigate and cover in one of our shows, please email Suzanne at [email protected].
As always, Stay vigilant! Armor up Fed Warriors!
Sources:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/1983 - Section 1983 of Civil Rights Act of 1981, 42 US Code, Section 1983
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/241 - 18 US Code, Section 241
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/242 – 18 US Code, Section 242
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/20/1232a – 20 US Code, Section 1232a
See all The Liberty Belles shows on Rumble, BitChute, and UgeTube. Due to BitChute not allowing the larger files produced, The Liberty Belles can now be found on Brighteon. Check out Lynne Taylor at commoncorediva.com as well as on Sons of Liberty Radio every Wednesday at 6 AM with Tim Brown on “Rotten to the Core Wednesdays”. Suzanne Hamner can be found at Sons of Liberty Media and Brighteon at “Hamner It Out”.
If you have questions, comments, or have a topic you would like The Liberty Belles to investigate and cover in one of our shows, please email Suzanne at [email protected].
As always, Stay vigilant! Armor up Fed Warriors!
Sources:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/1983 - Section 1983 of Civil Rights Act of 1981, 42 US Code, Section 1983
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/241 - 18 US Code, Section 241
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/242 – 18 US Code, Section 242
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/20/1232a – 20 US Code, Section 1232a
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