HUMAN EXPENDABLES ** - Greg Reese – 15/June/2021

** Oil & Gas Industry Planning To Replace Vaccinated Personnel

- Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 15/June/2021

- Video: https: //banned.video/watch?id=60c8ca6ba5fa390a42603f1b

-- A recruiter for oil and gas corporations recently gave an ominous warning on Tik Tok, claiming that these big companies are mysteriously preparing to replace their vaccinated employees within three years.

Comments:

• Let's stay on point guys .....ya I agree the LEFTIST JAB (don't use the word vaccine) will cause serious chit in near future... But this is oil and gas and my take is they're "planning on replacing people with either robots or replacing with pink slips" since they're going after our vehicles next.... And oil will be plenty available soon as they're not going to produce fuel for "us" soon.

• I get the feeling that it's for insurance reasons and that the vaccine will accelerate aging related diseases and begin to be symptomatic within 3 years.

• I was one of the first people to break the autoimmune issue before big names were saying it. It's surreal to post from my little corner and see it propagate and now even nobel laureates are confirming my suspicions.

• This lady has zero credibility, unless she proves otherwise. Where is the insider data proving that? Who is she? What company does she work for? Why doesn’t she provide some evidence, instead of making claims like this with absolutely nothing to back it up.

• You know she will be fired or possibly killed like many others who dared to talk against vaccine tyranny, in best case she and her family will be harassed by vaccine zombies.

• Whether u agree with Greg or not u can't deny he is very thought provoking and makes very compelling arguments.

• Right in line with the airlines and their study on the vaccinated dropping dead on their airplanes. Kind of bad for business right? Hey I'll take a cool million, in a Foreign Country, to keep my airplanes in the friendly skies. Am I the only one that sees Treason and Sedition here? Taking down the oil and gas industry is Treason. Keeping it pumping is Patriotic. Joe Biden needs to get off adrenochome and leave our American children alone. 6/15/2021

• Can you imagine Hoe Biden being elected (as is) in say 1975? It’s just not fathomable. We are living in a f’d up satanic nightmare- every single day, there’s some new mockery. But most people don’t see it, or pretend not to. I’m starting to see no point in this life. I guess that’s what the death cult wants.

• I gather you want to suggest the reason for replacing those employees is because they expect the vaccine to kill those people within three years? Rather vague delivery. This story coming out of the US oil and gas industry, which happens to have a big chip on their shoulder with the White House that told them to get jobs building solar panels? If nothing else, propaganda is...entertaining.

• it fell like a false hope that all the leftist and moron who support and believe in government die , i don't think globalist are going to kill the people who support and protect them because if they do all the people that will be alive are armed people who hate them

• I'm not saying you're wrong, but, the Occam's Razor answer would be that they are preparing to replace their unvaccinated workforce.

• no it's the opposite. it's specifically about replacing vaccinated employees within 3 years because they're being 'forecast' to likely 'move on' (it's ambiguous to create plausible deniability- they do this with nearly everything they say)

• My analysis: The world has the oil & gas industry by the balls. A corporation MUST increase the profits of their shareholders by any legal means. These companies are either anticipating a "possibility" that non-vaccinated will become prohibited from working for corporations in many countries, have advanced knowledge that we don't have, or are considering this move as an appeasement to governments. I am suggesting that they are studying the impact of such a move, whether it comes to fruition or not. While the vaccines are significantly harmful, the fallout will take many years and would not require them to immediately seek worker replacement.