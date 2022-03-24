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Globalists Accelerate Great Reset With NATO “Peacekeeping Mission” in Ukraine as World Braces for Mass Starvation – FULL SHOW 3/23/22
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220 views • March 24, 2022
The world is awakening to the grim reality that globalists are playing ALL sides against each other in a hellish power grab enabled by WW3, mass starvation, mass surveillance, or rigged elections! All different means to the same dystopian end! Help keep the tip of the spear of the infowar alive by WATCHING and SHARING this link!
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