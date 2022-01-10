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The Cycle is Over - The Earth Disaster Documentary
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186 views • January 10, 2022
The Most Important Items Combined Into One Video | No more "Watch the dozens of videos", no more "Go watch the series playlist"... now there is ONE catch-up video for the earth catastrophe cycle... share it wisely.
First, combine Chan Thomas, Charles Hapgood, Major White, August Dunning, Robert Felix, Robert Shoch, Albert Einstein, Randall Carlson and Douglas Vogt. Then, combine mythology, religion, 4 fields of astrophysics, 8 fields of geophysics, archeology and paleontology. Then add on the signs of the disaster unfolding now on earth, the other planets, the sun, nearby stars... and realize that the cycle timing is perfectly due again now. It's coming. Are you ready?
2021 DISASTER CYCLE PLAYLIST: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH...
Our Books and More: https://otf.selz.com
Free Versions of Our Peer-Reviewed Papers:
http://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-con...
http://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-con...
Our Websites:
https://ObserverRanch.com
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net/prediction...
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/observatoryp...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobileobser...
RESPONSE TO ALL DETRACTORS: https://youtu.be/aHBDF_3Dk_k
First, combine Chan Thomas, Charles Hapgood, Major White, August Dunning, Robert Felix, Robert Shoch, Albert Einstein, Randall Carlson and Douglas Vogt. Then, combine mythology, religion, 4 fields of astrophysics, 8 fields of geophysics, archeology and paleontology. Then add on the signs of the disaster unfolding now on earth, the other planets, the sun, nearby stars... and realize that the cycle timing is perfectly due again now. It's coming. Are you ready?
2021 DISASTER CYCLE PLAYLIST: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH...
Our Books and More: https://otf.selz.com
Free Versions of Our Peer-Reviewed Papers:
http://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-con...
http://suspicious0bservers.org/wp-con...
Our Websites:
https://ObserverRanch.com
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net/prediction...
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/observatoryp...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobileobser...
RESPONSE TO ALL DETRACTORS: https://youtu.be/aHBDF_3Dk_k
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