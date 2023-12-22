Create New Account
Israeli strikes target the house of Dr. Munir al-Bursh, the General-Director of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, killing his 13-year-old daughter and wounding him;

Post earlier today, before this:

Ministry of Health in Gaza: We demand an urgent investigation into the Kamal Adwan Hospital massacre in the northern Gaza Strip

  Ministry of Health in Gaza: Children in Kamal Adwan Hospital were besieged without water, food, or electricity for extended days, before bombing the hospital.



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

