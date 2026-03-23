Gas War Escalation: Global Energy at Risk, an interview with Bob Moriarty

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A major warning signal for the global economy. Two critical LNG “gas trains” from QatarEnergy have been destroyed, forcing long-term supply contract suspensions across Europe and Asia. Unlike past oil crises, this isn’t a simple on/off switch—these massive cryogenic systems can take years to rebuild. With rising geopolitical tensions and threats of further attacks, the world could be facing prolonged energy shortages and economic instability.
Is this the beginning of a global system breakdown? Watch the full interview to understand what’s really at stake.
#EnergyCrisis #GlobalMarkets #Geopolitics #LNG #EconomicOutlook
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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