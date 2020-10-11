Funeral scene separation

"Very short video. It's not about Covid. It's about separating us and having us comply. There are times when we need to be close to one another and they know that so when they separate us and we comply, they know they have us where they want us.

This is inhuman and needs to stop." Couldn't have said it myself, so I retained original comment, only adding civil disobedience to it. Some things are more important than the virus itself, even if looking at someone could give it to you.