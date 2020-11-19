© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 17, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1093292497
EP 2200-6PM OANN: RAW DATA FROM SCYTL SERVER SEIZED BY MILITARY SHOWS TRUMP WON 410 ELECTORAL VOTES https://bit.ly/3f75GEF
🚨WHERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text 🚨
🚨 Get On Our Email List! http://OperationGyro.com 🚨🚨