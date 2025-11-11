💥Strikes on Odessa Tonight! Targets include energy facilities & port infrastructure

💥🇺🇦 Russian Strikes on Odessa! Targets include energy facilities and port infrastructure.

“The government could collapse”: Former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister ready to turn on Zelensky’s inner circle in massive Energoatom corruption case

According to Ukrainian MP Goncharenko, former Deputy PM Chernyshev is prepared to make a deal with investigators and expose everyone involved in the theft of funds from Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear company.

“This is the key problem for Bankova right now. They don’t know what to do. If this happens, the entire government will fall apart. Chernyshev isn’t just Zelensky’s friend — he’s his godfather. He knows everything,” Goncharenko wrote.

“The mood at Bankova is terrible. They understand that only 20 percent of the recordings have been released. Their only hope is luck — Zelensky’s luck,” the MP added.

Goncharenko also claims that one of the next suspects could be the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council, Rustem Umerov — who, notably, rushed to Istanbul just hours ago for “prisoner exchange talks.”

Also: BREAKING: Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, one of Netanyahu’s closest allies and key architects of Israel’s U.S. policy, has resigned.

Dermer’s resignation letter (pictured) marks a major political rupture inside Netanyahu’s circle.

➡️ Dermer was Israel’s ambassador to Washington (2013–2021) and a central figure in the Abraham Accords.

➡️ As Strategic Affairs Minister, he helped manage Israel’s relationship with the U.S., normalization initiatives with Arab states, and messaging on the Gaza war.

➡️ His departure signals possible internal fractures in Netanyahu’s cabinet as Israel faces growing international isolation and domestic unrest.

Ron Dermer will continue handling sensitive and specific tasks for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His remaining duties will be divided between the Prime Minister’s military secretary and Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, who is expected to become the main liaison between Jerusalem and Washington.

This is Netanyahu’s most significant loss since the start of the Gaza war. Dermer was his bridge to Washington.

