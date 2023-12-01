Redpill: Elon's Last Stand?

Free Speech Is Dying. Or Not.
Thermonuclear Lawsuit: Act II
* This fits the theory that Musk’s role re: acquiring Tw!tter was neither to “restore free speech” nor to fix it and make it profitable.
* His role was to to expose its corruption while taking it down, i.e. to execute a controlled demolition.
* He has turned one of the left’s social media weapons against them and is destroying it in the process — while revealing how it was used to censor free speech, interfere in elections etc.
* BTW that’s not really Elon Musk.
* The original [bad] guy was replaced with a body double who works for the white hats.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (30 November 2023)
