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Scott Ritter Featured in RT to Talk about the Surrender of Azovstal and the fact that many of the POW are Neo Nazis. 052122
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202 views • May 22, 2022
Scott Ritter featured in RT to talk about the surrender of Azovstal and the fact that many of the POW are Neo Nazis covered in tattoos who have committed horrible crimes against the Russian speaking people of Donbass for 8 years.
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