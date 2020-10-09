© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INTERNMENT CAMPS IN CANADA!
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
52217 views • October 09, 2020
Why are FEMA type camps going into every province in Canada. When this was asked in Parliament recently, the whistleblower was cut off.
What's Going On?!!
----------------------
Canada’s First Arrest Under THE QUARANTINE ACT Sets The Stage For Aussie Like Tyranny
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/10/it-begins-canadas-first-arrest-under-the-quarantine-act-sets-the-stage-for-aussie-like-tyranny.html
-----------------------
Over The Top Bombshell: New York Times Calls For UN To Occupy USA - FULL SHOW 10/8/20
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f7f9c6791d9ae103cc9161c
----------------------
China Massing Tens-of-Thousands of Troops in Prince Rupert and Vancouver Canada. Invade USA?
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/arm-yourselves-and-prepare-china-massing-tens-of-thousands-of-troops-in-prince-rupert-and-vancouver-canada-invade-usa
What's Going On?!!
----------------------
Canada’s First Arrest Under THE QUARANTINE ACT Sets The Stage For Aussie Like Tyranny
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/10/it-begins-canadas-first-arrest-under-the-quarantine-act-sets-the-stage-for-aussie-like-tyranny.html
-----------------------
Over The Top Bombshell: New York Times Calls For UN To Occupy USA - FULL SHOW 10/8/20
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f7f9c6791d9ae103cc9161c
----------------------
China Massing Tens-of-Thousands of Troops in Prince Rupert and Vancouver Canada. Invade USA?
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/arm-yourselves-and-prepare-china-massing-tens-of-thousands-of-troops-in-prince-rupert-and-vancouver-canada-invade-usa
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.