ERNEST BIGOT: "Black Kids Don't Even Know What a Computer Is" -- Kathy Hochul

The governor of New York Kathy Hochul stated that "black kids in the Bronx don't even know what a computer is." imagine if Donald Trump had stated such here, Democrats strategist Ernest bigot defends, New York governor against the charges of racism.
#ernestbigot #kathyhochul #racism #satire
