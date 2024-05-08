Create New Account
ERNEST BIGOT: "Black Kids Don't Even Know What a Computer Is" -- Kathy Hochul
The governor of New York Kathy Hochul stated that "black kids in the Bronx don't even know what a computer is." imagine if Donald Trump had stated such here, Democrats strategist Ernest bigot defends, New York governor against the charges of racism. #ernestbigot #kathyhochul #racism #satire

Keywords
racismsatirenew yorkbronxtechnew york citynew york statecomputersadam carollakathy hochulernest bigotblack kidsbigotry of low expectations

