[Jan 28, 2014] Archon Invasion Part 1 - The Origin of the Nephilim (FULL) (1.25M views on YouTube!) [cptmang]
Who are the Archons? Where did the Nephilim come from? How did they return both before and after the Flood of Noah? Was there another incursion of fallen angels? Why should we be concerned about the act of mixing animal and human DNA? Why did Jesus say the Last Days would be like the days of Noah in Matthew 24:37? What differentiates the days of Noah from the days of Jared? Find out in this information packed, 2 hour seminar by Rob Skiba.

As a graduate of the Hollywood Film Institute and avid seeker of truth, Rob Skiba’s unique talents and keen interests led him to becoming an award-winning documentary filmmaker, a best-selling author, and an international keynote speaker at conferences around the world who brought a unique and often unheard perspective to the UFO/alien discussion. Rob’s best-selling books on this topic include Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last, and Archon Invasion: The Rise, Fall and Return of the Nephilim. Rob and his wife Sheila co-founded King’s Gate Media—which is currently working on the development and production of a science-fiction Internet TV series called “SEED.”


