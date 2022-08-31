A Day in the Life of Cannabis Jimmy at the Poblado Metro in Medellin, Colombia on Aug 30th. Watch this low level security guard try to boss Cannabis Jimmy around. Too funny !

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You have to watch carefully to see this act of attempted control. What is funny that is not on this video is after I stopped filming there was a second security gurard, some old fart. and they both started waiving their hands at me.,. I just laughed and waved back. They didn't like that. I just laughed some more
Come visit Cannabis Jimmy in Medellin , Colombia. I live in our Bed and Breakfast with my son, Jeffrey. We are both from New;port Beach, California and moved here to Medellin over 6 years ago now. Check out our web site: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com.