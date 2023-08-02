Create New Account
The New Atlas: Gonzalo Lira's Attempted Escape from Ukraine What's Happening & How to Help (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The New Atlas at>-

https://youtu.be/eGHasLebooY

2 Aug 2023Gonzalo Lira, an American/Chilean citizen was detained by the Ukrainian SBU last year, and arrested very publicly again this year.


He had since disappeared until this week, admitting he had been in prison awaiting trial, tortured, and extorted.


He had gotten bail, and attempted to flee into Hungary for asylum and hasn't been heard from publicly since.


To help Gonzalo, the public must continue placing pressure on the US government and Western "human rights" organizations who have so far, very deliberately, ignored his case.


References:


Gonzalo Lira's recent Twitter thread:

https://twitter.com/GonzaloLira1968/status/1686140558803140608

Gonzalo's recent video - Part 1:

 • I'm About To Cros... 

https://youtu.be/AW274f8s-ws

Gonzalo's recent video - Part 2:

 • I'm About To Cros...

https://youtu.be/TuvY9l0ShhA

Gonzalo's recent video - Part 3:

 • I'm About To Cros...

https://youtu.be/9jUa45UcOvE

Kharkov Oblast Prosecutor’s Office - Foreign Blogger Who Publicly Supported the Russian Federation (VIDEO):

 • За клопотанням пр...

https://youtu.be/QYmc7XTiCOA

US Congress - Congress bans arms to Ukraine militia linked to neo-Nazis

https://khanna.house.gov/media/in-the-news/congress-bans-arms-ukraine-militia-linked-neo-nazis

HRW - Ukraine: Widespread Use of Cluster Munitions (2014):

https://www.hrw.org/news/2014/10/20/ukraine-widespread-use-cluster-munitions


Where to Find My Work:


Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic


Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863


Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004

ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/

Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe

Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic

VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic


How to Support my Work (and thank you!):


Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235


Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

