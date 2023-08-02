The New Atlas: Gonzalo Lira's Attempted Escape from Ukraine What's Happening & How to Help (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The New Atlas at>-
https://youtu.be/eGHasLebooY
2 Aug 2023Gonzalo Lira, an American/Chilean citizen was detained by the Ukrainian SBU last year, and arrested very publicly again this year.
He had since disappeared until this week, admitting he had been in prison awaiting trial, tortured, and extorted.
He had gotten bail, and attempted to flee into Hungary for asylum and hasn't been heard from publicly since.
To help Gonzalo, the public must continue placing pressure on the US government and Western "human rights" organizations who have so far, very deliberately, ignored his case.
References:
Gonzalo Lira's recent Twitter thread:
https://twitter.com/GonzaloLira1968/status/1686140558803140608
Gonzalo's recent video - Part 1:
• I'm About To Cros...
https://youtu.be/AW274f8s-ws
Gonzalo's recent video - Part 2:
• I'm About To Cros...
https://youtu.be/TuvY9l0ShhA
Gonzalo's recent video - Part 3:
• I'm About To Cros...
https://youtu.be/9jUa45UcOvE
Kharkov Oblast Prosecutor’s Office - Foreign Blogger Who Publicly Supported the Russian Federation (VIDEO):
• За клопотанням пр...
https://youtu.be/QYmc7XTiCOA
US Congress - Congress bans arms to Ukraine militia linked to neo-Nazis
https://khanna.house.gov/media/in-the-news/congress-bans-arms-ukraine-militia-linked-neo-nazis
HRW - Ukraine: Widespread Use of Cluster Munitions (2014):
https://www.hrw.org/news/2014/10/20/ukraine-widespread-use-cluster-munitions
