Gregg Braden: Competing Visions & Agendas Impacting the Future of Our Lives and the Earth
LOUP-GRIS
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phWnY9dunV8

@GreggBradenOfficial Jean Nolan from InspiredChannel.com and Gregg Braden explore Earth's cyclic changes, nuances in the WEF's Climate Change Agenda, magnetic field shifts occurring over approximately 13,000 years, and the silent battle for Earth’s future and all of its inhabitants. Don't miss this essential discussion for insights. Stay Connected Official website: https://greggbraden.com/about-gregg-b... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreggBraden Twitter: https://twitter.com/GreggBraden Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Gregg.Braden/

