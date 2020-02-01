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Veterans Call In Show: The End Of The Impeachment Approaches As Coronavirus Spreads - War Room Full Show
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19 views • February 01, 2020
Tom Pappert fills in for Owen on this month's Veterans Call In Show! Then, Chris Neiweem joins to discuss the current state of the VA under President Trump. In the third hour, a caller from the intelligence community discusses the implications of Coronavirus, and how it might have started. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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