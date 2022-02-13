EXORCISE the Evils of Alcohol with Dihydromyricetin (DHM) 🥂 Boozing Biohackers NEED this!

DHM is a hangover cure for smart biohackers who like to imbibe, but it’s well worth supplementing even if you don’t drink to excess...

I break down everything you need to know about Dihydromyricetin and why it belongs in the cabinet of every self-respecting boozing biohacker. I also share how I make and enjoy "Psilocybin Beer” - yes, that’s a thing (you must try)!





2:44 Storytime

5:00 If You EVER Drink Get DHM

8:45 Anti-Intoxicant

10:45 Scientific Research & Origin

11:21 Vs Fatty Liver Disease

14:02 Vs Alzheimer’s

15:00 Treatment of Memory Loss

16:09 Interactions with Gut Microbiota

17:08 Vs Alcoholism

19:35 Vs Immune/Inflammatory-Related Diseases

20:40 Vs Diabetes

21:52 Vs Acute Lung Injury

22:32 Vs Endothelial Dysfunction

23:13 Vs Cancer

24:52 Performance Enhancement of Exercise at Altitude

25:51 A Rapid Antidepressant

26:45 Mechanism of Action

27:50 Experiential

35:30 Sources

37:07 Cofactors

40:00 Usage and Dosage

42:04 Hangover Recovery Stack

45:50 Side Effects & Risk

47:03 Psilocybin Beer

49:45 Conclusion





Read Dihydromyricetin Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Dihydromyricetin: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DHM-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 DHM

From Double Wood Supplements https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DHM

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DHM-AMZ

In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DHM-EU-UK





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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