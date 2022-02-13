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EXORCISE the Evils of Alcohol with Dihydromyricetin (DHM) 🥂 Boozing Biohackers NEED this!
jroseland
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160 views • February 13, 2022

DHM is a hangover cure for smart biohackers who like to imbibe, but it’s well worth supplementing even if you don’t drink to excess...

I break down everything you need to know about Dihydromyricetin and why it belongs in the cabinet of every self-respecting boozing biohacker. I also share how I make and enjoy "Psilocybin Beer” - yes, that’s a thing (you must try)!


2:44 Storytime

5:00 If You EVER Drink Get DHM

8:45 Anti-Intoxicant

10:45 Scientific Research & Origin

11:21 Vs Fatty Liver Disease

14:02 Vs Alzheimer’s

15:00 Treatment of Memory Loss

16:09 Interactions with Gut Microbiota

17:08 Vs Alcoholism

19:35 Vs Immune/Inflammatory-Related Diseases

20:40 Vs Diabetes

21:52 Vs Acute Lung Injury

22:32 Vs Endothelial Dysfunction

23:13 Vs Cancer

24:52 Performance Enhancement of Exercise at Altitude

25:51 A Rapid Antidepressant

26:45 Mechanism of Action

27:50 Experiential

35:30 Sources

37:07 Cofactors

40:00 Usage and Dosage

42:04 Hangover Recovery Stack

45:50 Side Effects & Risk

47:03 Psilocybin Beer

49:45 Conclusion


Read Dihydromyricetin Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Dihydromyricetin: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DHM-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 DHM

From Double Wood Supplements https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DHM

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DHM-AMZ

In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DHM-EU-UK


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy