EXORCISE the Evils of Alcohol with Dihydromyricetin (DHM) 🥂 Boozing Biohackers NEED this!

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DHM is a hangover cure for smart biohackers who like to imbibe, but it’s well worth supplementing even if you don’t drink to excess...
I break down everything you need to know about Dihydromyricetin and why it belongs in the cabinet of every self-respecting boozing biohacker. I also share how I make and enjoy "Psilocybin Beer” - yes, that’s a thing (you must try)!
2:44 Storytime
5:00 If You EVER Drink Get DHM
8:45 Anti-Intoxicant
10:45 Scientific Research & Origin
11:21 Vs Fatty Liver Disease
14:02 Vs Alzheimer’s
15:00 Treatment of Memory Loss
16:09 Interactions with Gut Microbiota
17:08 Vs Alcoholism
19:35 Vs Immune/Inflammatory-Related Diseases
20:40 Vs Diabetes
21:52 Vs Acute Lung Injury
22:32 Vs Endothelial Dysfunction
23:13 Vs Cancer
24:52 Performance Enhancement of Exercise at Altitude
25:51 A Rapid Antidepressant
26:45 Mechanism of Action
27:50 Experiential
35:30 Sources
37:07 Cofactors
40:00 Usage and Dosage
42:04 Hangover Recovery Stack
45:50 Side Effects & Risk
47:03 Psilocybin Beer
49:45 Conclusion
Read Dihydromyricetin Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Dihydromyricetin: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DHM-Meta-Analysis
Order 💲 DHM
From Double Wood Supplements https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DHM
On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DHM-AMZ
In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/DHM-EU-UK
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Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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