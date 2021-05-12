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BILL GATES IS IN BIG TROUBLE: INSIDERS ADMIT TO CREATING COVID-19
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401 views • May 12, 2021
Alex Jones fills in the missing information from Tucker Carlson's censored report exposing Dr. Fauci's connection to the infamous Wuhan Lab suspected of leaking the Covid-19 virus. See Tucker Carlson's full report here: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609aa7a61d3d8c1fbc2ae93e
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