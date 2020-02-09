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Crew Member On Quarantined Ship Dies*Can Infect From Hundreds Of Meters Away?*Now Bird Flu?
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121 views • February 09, 2020
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https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/50000-new-infectionsday-china
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/02/08/coronavirus-uk-news-latest-virus-outbreak-china/
https://twitter.com/S_Rabinovitch
https://twitter.com/livecrisisnews/status/1226290572396244992
https://twitter.com/kr3at/status/1226295373746049029
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/search?q=coronavirus&src=recent_search_click
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://twitter.com/Apex_WW
https://twitter.com/FD_SignsOfWar
https://twitter.com/NCOVNEWS
https://www.caixinglobal.com/2020-02-08/key-diagnostic-test-might-be-missing-many-coronavirus-cases-101513176.html?cxg=web&Sfrom=twitter
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/medical-experts-in-shanghai-confirm-virus-transmitted-by-air
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1226289568946774022
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/nsp-releases-video-of-quarantine-transport-convoy/ar-BBZNhO2
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/health-environment/article/3049605/boy-7-infected-h9-avian-flu-adding-health-woes
https://imgur.com/a/hJkjYLi
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/482179-miamis-chinese-new-year-festival-canceled-due-to-coronavirus-fears
https://twitter.com/TheKoreaHerald/status/1226311387552501760
https://twitter.com/htommy998/status/1226210668400930816
https://twitter.com/CypressXMX/status/1226008928103755777
https://www.jpost.com/International/China-returns-to-work-but-it-is-hardly-business-as-usual-616906
https://mobile.twitter.com/VirusUpdatesVi1/status/1226318522646749185
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel Evolutionary Energy Arts 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/50000-new-infectionsday-china
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/02/08/coronavirus-uk-news-latest-virus-outbreak-china/
https://twitter.com/S_Rabinovitch
https://twitter.com/livecrisisnews/status/1226290572396244992
https://twitter.com/kr3at/status/1226295373746049029
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/search?q=coronavirus&src=recent_search_click
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://twitter.com/Apex_WW
https://twitter.com/FD_SignsOfWar
https://twitter.com/NCOVNEWS
https://www.caixinglobal.com/2020-02-08/key-diagnostic-test-might-be-missing-many-coronavirus-cases-101513176.html?cxg=web&Sfrom=twitter
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/medical-experts-in-shanghai-confirm-virus-transmitted-by-air
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1226289568946774022
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/nsp-releases-video-of-quarantine-transport-convoy/ar-BBZNhO2
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/health-environment/article/3049605/boy-7-infected-h9-avian-flu-adding-health-woes
https://imgur.com/a/hJkjYLi
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/482179-miamis-chinese-new-year-festival-canceled-due-to-coronavirus-fears
https://twitter.com/TheKoreaHerald/status/1226311387552501760
https://twitter.com/htommy998/status/1226210668400930816
https://twitter.com/CypressXMX/status/1226008928103755777
https://www.jpost.com/International/China-returns-to-work-but-it-is-hardly-business-as-usual-616906
https://mobile.twitter.com/VirusUpdatesVi1/status/1226318522646749185
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