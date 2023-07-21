Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💳 💉 WEF Banking Insider Warns CBDCs Will Be Implanted Chips
channel image
NZ Will Remember
14 Subscribers
79 views
Published 17 hours ago

German banking economist Professor Richard Werner was selected as a "Global Leader for Tomorrow" by the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2003. Here he tells us an insider’s view of what to expect. And says the only way to survive the Great Reset is to immediately set up our own banking system.

SOURCE: https://gregreese.substack.com/p/banking-insider-warns-cbdcs-will


Keywords
wefbannedvideocbdcrichardwerner

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket