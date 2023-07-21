💳 💉 WEF Banking Insider Warns CBDCs Will Be Implanted Chips

German banking economist Professor Richard Werner was selected as a "Global Leader for Tomorrow" by the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2003. Here he tells us an insider’s view of what to expect. And says the only way to survive the Great Reset is to immediately set up our own banking system.
SOURCE: https://gregreese.substack.com/p/banking-insider-warns-cbdcs-will
