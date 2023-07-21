Deception Is Packaged With Our Soul In Mind

The world will be left with people trying to find truth at a level that if it is not likened to how we need food and water people will not get truth to save their soul. What will a man give in exchange for his soul?





I am going to have to do some videos with the lens covered and upload them as is. It is too hot to record videos in my preferred way. I will have to make clothes I can wear indoors to do videos that will also not make me feel hot and irritated. I am doing other things to occupy my time on my website, feel free to come over. I want to try bartering and see how or if that works God's willing. Being chosen means having capabilities to do many things but the persecution that comes with doing anything is interesting. We cannot do anything right for the god of this world. But we aim to only please our Father and the sooner we get off the earth the better for us: no more suffering tribulation. We endure and await God's perfect timing daily.