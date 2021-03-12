© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
12.03.21 Update The Tides Are Turning, Time To Drive Them Out
Follow
2
Share
Report
70 views • December 04, 2021
It's time folks, we've been honing the power. It's time to use it, focus it and drive the dark into the light. The call has come, the horn has sang, we've been activated. Focus your power now. Feed the engine to help defeat the dark forces. We are warriors of the light and our time is now. Our time is now let us drive them back into the abyss.
Skal
E.
Skal
E.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.