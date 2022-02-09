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Stand Your Ground: Affidavit Testimony by Katherine Kupuka'a
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11 views • February 09, 2022
Katherine share some stories of success of shopping without a mask at a bank and a grocery store. The bank teller realized Katherine wasn't wearing a mask only after the teller asked her to pull down her mask for identification!
Affidavit By Common Law
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #SeaulaJrTupai #CommonLaw
Affidavit By Common Law
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #SeaulaJrTupai #CommonLaw
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