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DPR People's Militia Captured Uragan multi launch rocket systs, T-64BV tanks, vehicles of AF's of Ukraine. In a Hurry they Threw NLAW & Javelin anti-tank systs Supplied to by NATO countries.030622
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210 views • March 06, 2022
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In the course of successful offensive operations, the DPR people's militia units discovered and captured 3 220-mm Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, 5 T-64BV tanks, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 12 units of wheeled vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian nationalists retreating in a hurry throw NLAW and Jevelin anti-tank systems supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries.
In the course of successful offensive operations, the DPR people's militia units discovered and captured 3 220-mm Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, 5 T-64BV tanks, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 12 units of wheeled vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian nationalists retreating in a hurry throw NLAW and Jevelin anti-tank systems supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries.
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